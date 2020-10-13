Camila Cabello habla sobre salud mental y causa tendencia en redes
La cantante habló de su propia experiencia.
La cantante de origen cubano, Camila Cabello, fue tendencia en redes sociales por hablar de un tema que para muchos es tabú o vergonzoso. En el marco de la celebración del Día Mundial de la Salud Mental, la artista compartió un video de 7 minutos en su cuenta de Instagram.
Camila contó en su intervención que es normal sentirse diferente a los demás y cada experiencia con las emociones es única. "Lo que más me ayudó es investigar sobre cómo funciona el cerebro y qué está sucediendo dentro de mí para no sentirme tan desprevenida cuando surgen emociones fuertes", dijo.
También le dijo a sus seguidores que lo más importante es conocerse a uno mismo. Incluso envió un mensaje a sus seguidores para que no se abrumen ante las dificultades.
Camila envió un mensaje de aliento a todos sus seguidores que están pasando por situaciones difíciles. Además, dijo que entiende aquellas experiencias de presión que afectan la salud mental.
Con el #worldmentalhealthday, la cantante aseguró que lo más importante es sanar mutuamente sin juzgar.
everybody’s journey and experience with mental/ emotional health is different. I wanted to make a quick video talking about my journey and some tools that have helped me in case they might be helpful for some of you who may be watching.The thing that’s helped me the most is doing research and empowering myself with the knowledge of how the brain works and what is happening inside me so I don’t feel so caught off guard when strong emotions come up. Learning little by little about the science behind the brain and the nervous system makes it so I’m less scared of how i feel and can implement tools (for example, deep belly breathing, grounding myself in my senses - see, touch, hear, feel, smell). I’ve learned about the neuroscience behind trauma response and the vagus nerve and that when I feel stress/ anxiety, my body thinks it’s under a threat and is actually mobilizing to protect me, so I don’t get mad at it anymore, I just remind myself I’m safe. There’s so much information that has empowered me to know my body and my brain better so I can be in the drivers seat. This isn’t a one time thing, it’s something i work at everyday, but it’s worth it. There are so many things that affect our mental health, traumatic experiences, emotional abuse, being in extremely toxic environments. There’s systemic oppression, discrimination, inequality, that have been going on for far too long, not to mention financial troubles that have only been made worse by a global pandemic, and countless more things that affect our mental health- but i wanted to share my journey and some of the tools that have helped me take my power back. Healing is a lot of work, but don’t let anybody tell you it’s impossible, even if it feels like it right now- you will be stronger, wiser, and a more compassionate human for it. I’m committed to doing my best to help others as much as I can while working towards healing myself. Let’s de- stigmatize conversations around mental health, mental illness, and trauma so we can help each other heal and also take preventative action. 💕💕 (PS I know I’m a day late but I wanted to post anyways hehe)
