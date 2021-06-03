¡Una fiesta sin control! Billie Eilish lanza el video oficial de ‘Lost Cause’
La canción hace parte de 'Happier than ever', el nuevo disco de la artista estadunidense.
El próximo 30 de julio llegará a todas las plataformas de música el segundo álbum de estudio de la artista estadunidense Billie Eilish, titulado ‘Happier Than Ever’.
‘Your Power’ y ‘Lost Cause’ son los dos adelantos del disco que la cantante y su hermano FINNEAS nos han presentado para que nos antojemos de lo que será su próximo y esperado trabajo discográfico, el cual tiene con altas expectativas a sus seguidores.
En las imágenes promocionales de ‘Happier Than Ever’, Billie, que saldrá pronto de gira, nos sorprendió con un cambio de look, en el que incluyó un rubio platinado, el cual podemos ver en el video oficial de ‘Lost Cause’, su más reciente lanzamiento.
Con un ritmo movido, la nueva canción de Billie tiene una energía que ha cautivado no solo a sus seguidores, sino a ella misma, quien aseguró que ‘Lost Cause’ es uno de sus temas favoritos:
“Esta es una de mis favoritas, no puedo esperar para que lo vean”.
En el video de la canción, la artista aparece junto a un grupo de amigas, que se encuentran en una alocada pijamada.
LETRA 'LOST CAUSE'
[Intro]
Something's in the
[Verse 1]
Something's in the air right now
Like I'm losing track of time (Time, time)
Like I don't really care right now, but maybe that's fine
You weren't even there that day
I was waitin' on you (You)
I wondered if you aware that day was the last straw for me
And I know I sent you flowers
Did you even care?
You ran the shower and left them by the stairs
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ayy-ayy-ayy, oh-oh
[Chorus]
Thought you had your shit together
But damn, I was wrong
You ain't nothing but a lost cause
And this ain't nothing like it once was
I know you think you're such an outlaw
But you got no job
You ain't nothing but a lost cause
And this ain't nothing like it oncе was
I know you think you're such an outlaw
But you got no job
[Verse 2]
I used to think you werе shy
Or maybe you just had nothing on your mind
Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time
I used to wish you were mine
But that was way before I realized
Someone like you would always be so easy to find
So easy (So easy)
[Bridge]
Gave me no flowers
Wish I didn't care
You'd been gone for hours
Could be anywhere
I thought you would've grown eventually
But you proved me wrong
[Chorus]
You ain't nothing but a lost cause
And this ain't nothing like it once was
I know you think you're such an outlaw
But you got no job
You ain't nothing but a lost cause
And this ain't nothing like it once was
I know you think you're such an outlaw
But you got no job
[Outro]
What did I tell you?
Don't get complacent
It's time to face it now
What did I tell you?
Don't get complacent
It's time to face it now
