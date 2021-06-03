¡Una fiesta sin control! Billie Eilish lanza el video oficial de ‘Lost Cause’

El próximo 30 de julio llegará a todas las plataformas de música el segundo álbum de estudio de la artista estadunidense Billie Eilish, titulado ‘Happier Than Ever’.

‘Your Power’ y ‘Lost Cause’ son los dos adelantos del disco que la cantante y su hermano FINNEAS nos han presentado para que nos antojemos de lo que será su próximo y esperado trabajo discográfico, el cual tiene con altas expectativas a sus seguidores.

Mira También: ‘SI NOS DEJAN’, EL PRIMER SENCILLO DE BELINDA Y CHRISTIAN NODAL

En las imágenes promocionales de ‘Happier Than Ever’, Billie, que saldrá pronto de gira, nos sorprendió con un cambio de look, en el que incluyó un rubio platinado, el cual podemos ver en el video oficial de ‘Lost Cause’, su más reciente lanzamiento.

Con un ritmo movido, la nueva canción de Billie tiene una energía que ha cautivado no solo a sus seguidores, sino a ella misma, quien aseguró que ‘Lost Cause’ es uno de sus temas favoritos:

“Esta es una de mis favoritas, no puedo esperar para que lo vean”.

En el video de la canción, la artista aparece junto a un grupo de amigas, que se encuentran en una alocada pijamada.

LETRA 'LOST CAUSE'

[Intro]

Something's in the

[Verse 1]

Something's in the air right now

Like I'm losing track of time (Time, time)

Like I don't really care right now, but maybe that's fine

You weren't even there that day

I was waitin' on you (You)

I wondered if you aware that day was the last straw for me

And I know I sent you flowers

Did you even care?

You ran the shower and left them by the stairs

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ayy-ayy-ayy, oh-oh

[Chorus]

Thought you had your shit together

But damn, I was wrong

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it oncе was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

[Verse 2]

I used to think you werе shy

Or maybe you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be so easy to find

So easy (So easy)

[Bridge]

Gave me no flowers

Wish I didn't care

You'd been gone for hours

Could be anywhere

I thought you would've grown eventually

But you proved me wrong

[Chorus]

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

[Outro]

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now

Entérate de más noticias como estas y escucha todos los éxitos musicales del momento desde tu computador en > escuche.los40.com.co o descarga la app en > http://onelink.to/24pydg