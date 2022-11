¿Cambió de identidad? Captan a Amber Heard con su hija y novia viviendo en un pueblo español

Amber Heard has resurfaced in Spain after having gone MIA for a few months. The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, were photographed in Palma de Mallorca on Friday while spending time with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti.#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsAMonster pic.twitter.com/WRb02G7Qic