Protagonista de Detective Pikachu sale del clóset
Justice Smith presentó a su novio, el actor Nicholas L. Ashe.
En medio de las protestas que vive Estados Unidos por la muerte George Floyd, el actor y protagonista de Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Justice Smith, decidió unirse y salir del clóset como queer.
El actor mostró su solidaridad y apoyo a las vidas negras queer y trans, al mismo tiempo que publicó fotos con su pareja, el también actor Nicholas L. Ashe.
“Cantamos 'Black Trans Lives Matter', 'Black Queer Lives Matter', 'All Black Lives Matter'. Como un hombre negro queer, me decepcionó ver a ciertas personas ansiosas por decir Black Lives Matter, pero se callaron cuando se agregó Trans / Queer ”, expresó Justice junto a una galería de fotos y un video del momento en que protestó junto a su pareja.
Smith enfatizó en que si no se incluyen las voces negras trans y queer en estas protestas, también es ser "anti-negro". Su publicación generó admiración entre sus seguidores. Acá te dejamos el mensaje completo:
@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence. There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over. #justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy
